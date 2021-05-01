Iran, Afghanistan sign joint border agreement

Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs made the remarks on Saturday.

Improving the livelihoods of border residents of both sides is one of the most important effects of the joint border of Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran and Niruz province of Afghanistan, Zanganeh stressed.

In this regard, joint border markets can be established at the border for residents and villagers, she also added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she said, “Maintaining and improving the Milk-Zaranj border requires interaction and cooperation between the two provinces.”

“Our traders attach great importance to Zaraj-Milk border, and many border exchanges of this province are done through Milk border”, Nimruz provincial Governor Zmaryalai Ahadi said, noting that it is very important to hold such joint meetings.

