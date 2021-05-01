  1. Economy
May 1, 2021, 10:46 AM

Iran, Afghanistan sign joint border agreement

Iran, Afghanistan sign joint border agreement

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – At the end of the joint cooperation meeting between Sistan and Baluchestan of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Nimruz province of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the second memorandum of understanding was signed.

Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs made the remarks on Saturday.

Improving the livelihoods of border residents of both sides is one of the most important effects of the joint border of Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran and Niruz province of Afghanistan, Zanganeh stressed.

In this regard, joint border markets can be established at the border for residents and villagers, she also added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she said, “Maintaining and improving the Milk-Zaranj border requires interaction and cooperation between the two provinces.”

“Our traders attach great importance to Zaraj-Milk border, and many border exchanges of this province are done through Milk border”, Nimruz provincial Governor Zmaryalai Ahadi said, noting that it is very important to hold such joint meetings.

RHM/IRN84314273

News Code 172819
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172819/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News