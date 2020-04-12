TEDPIX gains 15,422 points on Sunday

With a 30 percent Return on Investment (ROI) rate in the past year, TEDPIX has improved from 478,755 points to its current 623,278.

As reported, some 7.4 billion shares were exchanged on Sunday, worth 63.72 trillion rials (above $224.8 million) were traded in the stock market via 1,046,000 deals.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 190 points, reaching 7,961 on the same day.

Some 2.8 billion securities worth 35.9 trillion rials (about $239.8 million) were traded through 606,000 deals.

TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced that the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange, the main stock exchange of Iran, jumped 2.6 folds in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020).

TSE is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran, the other three exchanges are Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

