Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening security, peace cooperation

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Othman Ali Farhood Musheer al-Ghanimi on Saturday stated, “it is hoped that we can strengthen the development, security and peace for both nations and friendly-amicable ties between the two countries.”

While congratulating him on his election as new Iraqi minister of interior, Rahmani Fazli expressed hope that he would take a constructive and positive step for Iraqi people.

Iranian interior minister invited his Iraqi counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran at the earliest convenience and added, “a security Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] was drawn up between Iran and Iraq in 2019 and it is hoped that this agreement will be inked between the two sides.”

Fighting against terrorism, organized crimes, drug trafficking, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ police coupled with border cooperation, are among the areas that the two countries of Iran and Iraq can define the level of their joint activities, Rahmani Fazli added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to more activation of borders and marketplaces between the two countries of Iran and Iraq and added, “in addition to fully observing health protocols and guidelines amid the pandemic, we can strengthen bilateral trade and economic exchanges.”

For his part, Iraqi Minister of Interior Othman Ali Farhood Musheer al-Ghanimi emphasized the need for cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Iraq in security, health, political and economic areas.

He pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and added, “we reopened a number of borders shared between Iran and Iraq. It is hoped that reopening borders will continue until normalization of the situation at borders.”

