Iran ready to share anti-corona expertise with Afghanistan: official

Iran’s Treatment Deputy of Health and Education Ministry, Qasem Jan-Babaei said in a meeting with Vahid Olah Majrooh, Afghanistan’s deputy of Public Health Ministry that Iran has achieved great expertise in combating against Corona Virus.

“Iran is ready to share its knowledge over reducing patients’ death, controlling the disease and modern treatment protocols with Afghanistan by holding webinars”, added Qasem Jan-Babaei.

“Iran has achieved good results in fighting against Covid-19 and we suggest Iran hold some meetings between experts of the two sides to exchange experiences over controlling the disease”, noted the Afghan official for his part, stressing that the two countries' cooperation will lead to a reduction in Covid-19 consequences in the region.

