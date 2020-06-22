Iran eyes expansion of economic ties with Azerbaijan

In a recent phone conversation with Mustafayev, Dejpasand called for the expansion and strengthening of economic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan amid the coronavirus era.

“I hope that with the help of bilateral cooperation, we will be able to witness the expansion and strengthening of economic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan,” Dejpasand, who is also the Iranian head of the joint cooperation committee of the two counties said.

The minister also hoped that through preserving anti-coronavirus health protocols the two sides can hold the 14th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission in the near future.

He also referred to the building of a joint industrial park near the border of the two countries and joint projects of North-South Corridor which is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

A preliminary agreement on the establishment of a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani industrial park was reached in 2019. Along with a joint industrial park, the two countries will also set up a joint logistics center in Iran's Ardabil Province.

Dejpasand wanted Mustafayev to take measures to support Iranian transit drivers dealing with issues when entering Azerbaijan in the time of coronavirus.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev said his country has a comprehensive plan to limit the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak and to support the employers and people active in trade and economy, and promised to pursue all the points mentioned by the Iranian side and try to finalize the projects with collaboration.

