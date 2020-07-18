Sistan, Baluchestan exports 54k tons of cement to Afghanistan

The consignment has been transported via 2,056 cargoes of trucks through Milak joint board in the said time, Kord said.

With an annual production capacity of 87 million tons, Iran’s cement industry holds the world’s sixth place in terms of production capacity.

The country’s annual cement consumption stands at about 61 million tons and the annual exports of the commodity chain are over 11 million tons.

Neighboring countries are not only the consumers of Iranian cement but also demand the transfer of the cement industry’s technology to their countries.

HJ/4976406