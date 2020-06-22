Outbreak of COVID-19 to have no effect on Army’s military capability: Sayyari

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the army forces took effective steps in the field of battling the pandemic.

Speaking in a meeting of specialized working groups of Army Biological Defense Headquarters on Sunday, he said, “military training courses are being held in all training centers by fully observing of health protocols. In addition to necessary monitoring for the continuation of optimal health conditions, we consider barracks and training centers as a safe place to protect our human assets.”

He reiterated, “currently, army forces of the country do not face any obstacle in training field while training is going ahead powerfully to maintain capability of combating and strengthen the army’s defense preparedness.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari emphasized the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country and added, “the pandemic will have no effect on the military capability of the Army.”

He further noted that 38 hospitals belonging to the Army are offering quality medical services to patients suffering from coronavirus, adding, “we have sent more than 59 research projects, developed in the field of prevention and treatment of coronavirus as well as reliable scientific articles, to the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Ministry of Health and Medical Education."

Culturalization to strictly observe healthcare protocols and instructions as well as documentation of all measures taken by the Army within the framework of knowledge management have been put atop agenda in the Army, he emphasized.

