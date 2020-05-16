Military secrets must not be revealed to enemies: Sayyari

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari noted on Saturday that the enemy is always struggling to weaken the defense power of the Islamic Republic, however, Iranians and Armed forces are vigilant and will not succumb to them. He further maintained that the Iranian Navy will continue its missions with authority and power.

He made the remarks on Saturday while paying a visit to the remaining three Army personnel hospitalized due to the recent incident in the south of the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran holds a military exercise on average every week on land, air, sea, and underwater in which real ammunition, missile, and equipment are utilized. These mishaps are common in military and navy exercises around the world and a review of global navy incidents confirms even worse incidents,” he added.

“No country reveals its defense secrets and we must not reveal military information and secrets to the enemy on our own," he emphasized.

As many as 19 people were martyred and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistical vessel on Sunday, during a naval exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports.

FA/ 4926859