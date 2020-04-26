Sayyari hails armed forces self-reliance in producing needed equipment

“Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, the self-confidence the youth, and round-the-clock efforts of experts of the Iran Maritime Industries Organization, we have arrived at a point where we are designing and producing all the required equipment of our armed forces,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday.

He made the remarks while paying a visit to the project of rebuilding and equipping Damavand destroyer in Bandar Anzali, north Iran.

“As long as we have faith in our capabilities, we can progress but losing this faith will lead to enemies’ domination over us,” he said, adding, “The country’s defense achievements have been made under most severe sanctions so we believe that we can achieve whatever we want.”

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Head of Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari accompanied Sayyari in the visit

In late November 2019, the Navy commander said that Damavand destroyer will be equipped with advanced ‘Eagle Eye’ radars. He said that Damavand destroyer has been redesigned in accordance with the Caspian Sea conditions. Khanzadi added that Damavand has two engine houses now in which there are four engines each in comparison with the former design that had only one engine house.

