'Army hospitals receive 14k Covid-19 patients in 5 months'

According to him, as of February 20, i.e. the beginning of the virus outbreak in Iran, 14,000 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized at Army hospitals.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the army forces took effective steps in the field of battling the pandemic.

In his earlier remarks, Sayyari said that spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country will have no effect on the high capability of army forces of the country.

As he said, “military training courses are being held in all training centers by fully observing health protocols. In addition to necessary monitoring for the continuation of optimal health conditions, we consider barracks and training centers as a safe place to protect our human assets.”

He further noted that 38 hospitals belonging to the Army are offering quality medical services to patients suffering from coronavirus, adding, “we have sent more than 59 research projects, developed in the field of prevention and treatment of coronavirus as well as reliable scientific articles, to the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Ministry of Health and Medical Education."

Culturalization to strictly observe healthcare protocols and instructions, as well as documentation of all measures taken by the Army within the framework of knowledge management, have been put atop agenda in the Army, he emphasized.

Based on the latest data, the novel coronavirus has infected 2,397 people in Iran, increasing the total cases to 255,117.

Speaking in her daily briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,739 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

