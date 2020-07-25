Iran's Army produces all military equipment domestically

A very high percentage of Iran’s Army military equipment is domestically manufactured, Habibollah Sayyari added.

Speaking in his visit to Shahid Borhan Industrial Company, affiliated to Iran’s Army Ground Force, on Sat., he pointed to the high capability and potential of experts in this unit in the field of confronting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and stated, “production volume of disinfectants and face masks are constantly monitored in this unit.”

Various types of disinfectants and face masks are produced in this industrial unit, he said, adding, “in addition to meeting requirements of Army’s Ground Force, this industrial unit is able to meet demands of other Armed Forces of the country optimally.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari pointed to domestic manufacturing of military equipment as one of the components of deterrent power and reiterated, “today, Iran’s Army does not have anything to be produced abroad while a very high percentage of the Army’s equipment is domestically produced.”

Turning to Iran’s Army cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the field of dealing with coronavirus, COVID-19, he said, “since the beginning of outbreak of coronavirus in the country, we wrote a letter to the health minister, saying that Iran’s Army is ready to cooperate and collaborate with the ministry in line with containing the disease.”

To date, more than 12,000 personnel of Army’s forces are cooperating with the Health Ministry in the fight against coronavirus, he said, adding, “accordingly, we could control the disease at garrisons throughout the country appropriately.”

MA/4982185