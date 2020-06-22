India asks for Iran-made ventilator to battle COVID-19

Chief Executive of a domestic knowledge-based company, tasked with producing ventilator devices, Ahmad Behfar-Moghaddam made the remarks on Monday and added, “we can produce more ventilator devices if the Ministry of Health and Medical Education asks us.”

At the beginning of outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, Ministry of Health and Medical Education concluded a contract with the company for producing 960 ventilators, he added.

Of total 960 ventilators requested, 100 other ventilators have remained to be manufactured for delivery, he said, adding, "the remaining ventilators will be delivered before termination of the current week." Behfar-Moghaddam emphasized.

The company is able to produce 30 ventilators daily, he said, adding, “when we concluded a contract with the Ministry of Health, we could export 50 percent of our products.”

If all ventilators ordered to the company are delivered, “we can export 100% of our products abroad.”

In response to a question on increasing production volume of ventilator devices due to the growing trend of coronavirus infections in the country, he said, “we can increase production of ventilator if the Ministry of Health asks us to do so.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the applicant countries for Iranian-made ventilator and added, “Oman, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, UK, etc. are of the countries that they have requested us for exporting ventilators. Even, India is one of the chief customers. However, talks are underway with Indian side to export ventilators to this Asian country.”

Turning to the raw materials needed for manufacturing this ventilator, he said, “a great portion of raw materials needed for manufacturing ventilator is provided in the country.”

