Iran still experiencing first wave of COVID-19: Health Min.

In a video conference held with chancellors of medical universities of the country, Saeed Namki sai ” we’ve not fully passed the first wave of the Coronavirus even in provinces which we think we have passed”.

“We have to believe that not only the virus has not abolished yet but also it’s not even reached its peak. The virus is so complicated that it has different shapes; so it’s probable that a treatment protocol is effective in one region but not in another one,” he added.

He went on to note that “almost 87% of the infected patients suffered from obesity, diabetes, and underlying disorders. Now our main focus would be on elderly above 60, diabetic and fat people to prevent them from possible infection.”

“We out to control people’s weight”, said the health minister adding that “We appreciate the opportunity that medical universities have the chance of changing people’s lifestyle and diet algorithm.”

“We should be prepared for the upcoming coincidence of Coronavirus and influenza in autumn ” he stressed.

RHM/4953948