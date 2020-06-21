Iran records 2,368 new cases, 116 deaths on Sunday

Speaking at a daily press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,368 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 204,952.

Over the last 24 hours, 116 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 9,623, she added.

Lari noted that 2,887 cases are in critical condition while 163,591 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 1,422,407 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she said.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 8,921,385 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 466,848 and recoveries amounting to 4,743,011.

