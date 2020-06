TABRIZ, June 20 (MNA) – Tabriz Friday prayers was held in Grand Imam Khomeini [RA] Mosalla of Tabriz on Fri. after four-month hiatus due to the spread of coronavirus by fully observing health protocols.

Friday prayers in Tabriz was led by Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alehashem, Leader’s representative in East Azarbaijan and Friday prayers of Tabriz.