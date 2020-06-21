Global coronavirus cases near 9m, death toll at 466k

According to the latest figures, 8,921,385 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 466,848 and recoveries amounting to 4,743,011.

United States, Brazil, Russia, India, UK, Spain, Peru, Italy, Chile, Iran, Germany, Turkey, Pakistan, Mexico and France are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

Some 121,980 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by Brazil with 50,058 and the UK with 42,589 deaths.

The number of Russia's coronavirus deaths has passed 8,000 with the country’s total infections standing at 576,952.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 13,270, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 411,727.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 293,018, with a total death toll of 28,322.

Peru is the next severely-hit country with 251,338 positive cases and death toll of 7,861.

Italy reported on Saturday a total of 238,275 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 34,610.

Iran also announced that some 202,584 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 161,384 have recovered and a total of 9,507 have lost their lives.

ZZ/