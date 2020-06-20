  1. Iran
Jun 20, 2020, 2:32 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,322 new cases, 115 fatalities

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,322 new cases, 115 fatalities

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,322 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 202,584.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said the disease has taken the lives of 115 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 9,507.

She also noted that at least 161,384 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,842 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari added that more than 1,395,675 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 8.78 million and the death toll has exceeded 463,000.

MR/IRN83827058

News Code 159977

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News