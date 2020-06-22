Health Ministry confirms 2,573 infections, 119 deaths in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 207,525 in the country.

She added that 119 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours which has raised the death toll to 9,742.

166,427 people have recovered from the disease, she said, adding that 2,898 other patients are experiencing critical conditions.

1,499,420 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, noted Lari.

She advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan as 'red' regarding the spread of the disease.

Eight provinces have recorded no fatalities while four other provinces have each only reported one death due to the virus, she said.

