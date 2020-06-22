US continues with world's highest COVID-19 infections, fatalities

By Monday morning (Iran GMT +4:30), the total number of cases stood at 9,051,398, while the fatalities increased to 470,795.

With 2,356,657 cases and 122,247 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,086,990 infections and 50,659 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (584,680), followed by India (426,910), the UK (304,331), Spain (293,352), Peru (254,936), Chile (242,355), Italy (238,499), Iran (204,952), Germany (191,575), Turkey (157,612), Pakistan (181,088), Mexico (180,545), and France (160,377), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,632), Italy (34,634), France (29,640), Spain (28,323), Mexico (21,825) and India (13,703).

MR