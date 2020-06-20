  1. World
Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 462,000

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Globally, more than 462,000 have died from coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 8.7 million and more than 4.6 million people have recovered.

As of Saturday, 8,776,448 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 462,905 have died, while 4,640,220 have recovered.

More than 121,000 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 2,297,360 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 1,038,568 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49,090 people have died.

There are now more than 576,952 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 8,002 people have died.

India (396,182), the UK (301,815), Spain (292,655), Peru (247,925), Italy (238,011), and Chile (231,393) are the next countries with the highest number of infections. 

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 200,262, of whom 9,392 have died and 159,192 recovered as of Saturday.

