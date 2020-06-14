Steel ingot production vol. exceeds 4.6mn tons in two months

Accordingly, 4,529,000 tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in the first two months of the last Iranian calendar year [from March 21 to May 20, 2019].

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, it is expected that 28 million tons of steel ingot will be produced in the country before termination of the current year [to end March 20, 2021].

Statistical tables of the Iranian Steel Producers Association [ISPA] indicates that 2,701,000 tons of steel ingot [billet and bloom] was produced in the first two months of the current year, showing a two percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

ISPA put the steel ingot [including billet and bloom] produced in the first two months of the last year at 2,762,000 tons.

In addition, 1,996,000 tons of steel slab was produced in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20], showing a 13 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics showed that more than 5.5 million tons of sponge iron [Direct Reduction Iron, DRI] was produced in two months of the current year, showing a 11 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

