Iran enjoys capacity of exporting $1bn pipes, profiles

Amir Hossein Kaveh made the remarks on Monday in an interview with IRNA and said, “today, supply of steel sheets in line with the capabilities and potentials of production units of this industry promises the export capacity of $1 billion, which is a serious necessity in the current condition of country's economy.”

Iran’s pipe and profile industry exports its products to at least 17 foreign countries but export of pipes and profiles is currently halted due to the problem of supplying raw materials needed in this industry, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kaveh pointed out that over 750,000 tons of different types of pipes and profiles were exported from the country to the export target markets in 2018.

A major portion of Iran’s pipe and profile was exported to neighboring countries in the same period, he added.

It is predicted that about $10 million worth of steel exports value of the country will be materialized before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

