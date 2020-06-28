Markazi province exports top $120 million in three moths

“The figures show 47% and 23% decline in terms of value and volume, respectively, compared with the corresponding period of last year,” Director-General of Markazi Customs Administration Esmaeil Hosseini also said on Sunday.

Exports mainly included hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, glass, crystalware fruit juice and potato chips, he said.

Hosseini noted that the province offers its products in 52 international markets; Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan were the top export destinations of Markazi during the three-month period.

According to the official, some 25,839 tons of goods worth $55.12 million were imported to the province from 38 in the first three calendar months of the current fiscal.

China, Turkey, the EUA, India and Taiwan were the top exporters to the Iranian province during the period under review, he said.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

The province’s exports topped 1.8 million tons with a value of $977.6 million during the past fiscal year (ended March 19) to witness an 18% increase in terms of volume and a 4% decline in terms of value year-on-year.

