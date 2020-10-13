  1. Economy
Oct 13, 2020, 10:46 AM

Sponge iron output tops 15.5mn tons in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Study of performance of 22 subsidiary units of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO) indicates that 15,568,069 tons of sponge iron was produced in first half of current year.

15,568,069 tons of sponge iron was produced in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), showing an eight percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 2,681,177 tons of sponge iron was produced in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (August-September), registering a 12 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

About 3,892,708 tons of sponge iron was produced at Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), recording a five percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Maximum sponge iron was produced in Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) in the reported period as compared with other steel production units in the country.

Despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran stood at the first place in the world in terms of production of sponge iron in the first five months of current year in 2020.

