Steel exports up by 25% in 10 months

In the same period, 5,884,130 tons of steel products were exported from the country, showing a 25 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) indicate that 5,069,000 tons of steel ingot was exported from the country in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 22), recording a 38 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

ISPA put the steel ingot exported from the country in the nine months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2018) at 3,675,000 tons.

Another statistic showed that total 2,728,000 tons of steel products were exported from the country in the first nine months of the current year, showing a 27 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

