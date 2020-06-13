Worldwide COVID-19 infections climb to 7.7mn

According to the latest reports on Saturday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 7,739,831, and

428,337 have lost their lives, while 3,966,262 people have recovered.

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 2,116,922 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 829,902 and 511,423 cases respectively.

More than 116,000 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by Brazil with 41,901 and the UK with 41,481 deaths.

India is the next severely-hit country after Russia with 309,603 positive cases and death toll of 8,890.

The UK reported on Saturday a total of 292,950 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Spain with 290,289 cases and 27,136 stands next in the row.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy surged to 34,223, and the number of confirmed cases rising to 236,305.

It is followed by Peru (220,749), Germany (187,251), Iran (182,525), Turkey (175,218), Chile (160,846) and France (156,287) in terms of infection.

Iran's Health Ministry also announced on Friday a total of 182,525 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 8,659 and the number of recoveries at 144,649.

