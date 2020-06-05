  1. Politics
Jun 5, 2020, 3:03 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 2886 new cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 2886 new cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2886 people and claimed 63 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 167,156 with the death toll standing at 8,134.

COVID-19 has infected 2886 people and claimed 63 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, he noted.

According to Jahanpour, 2,573 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 129,741 people have recovered.

So far, 1,040,289 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest figures, 6,721,437 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 393,548 and recoveries amounting to 3,265,142.

FA/IRN 83810936

News Code 159440

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News