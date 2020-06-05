Iran COVID-19 update: 2886 new cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 167,156 with the death toll standing at 8,134.

COVID-19 has infected 2886 people and claimed 63 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, he noted.

According to Jahanpour, 2,573 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 129,741 people have recovered.

So far, 1,040,289 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest figures, 6,721,437 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 393,548 and recoveries amounting to 3,265,142.

FA/IRN 83810936