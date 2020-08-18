In 24 hours 2,385 COVID-19 cases recorded in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 347,835 with the death toll standing at 19,972.

COVID-19 has infected 2,385 people and claimed 168 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,882 patients are in critical condition and 300,881 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,914,049 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 22 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 777,851 and recoveries amounting to more than 14.8 million.

