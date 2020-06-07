  1. Iran
Iran update:

Over 171K people infected by covid-19, death toll at 8,291

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 171,700, of whom 8,291 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Sunday, saying that over the past 24 hours, 2,364 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 171,789.

72 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 8,291, he added.

There are 2,696 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 134,349 were declared recovered.

So far, 1,084,857 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

As of Sunday, June 7, the number of total cases of infection around the world reached 6,976,045 with the death toll amounting to 402,170, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Some 3,411,788 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the data shows.

