Iran COVID-19 update: 2,531 new cases, 113 fatalities

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said the disease has taken the lives of 113 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 9,996.

She also noted that at least 172,096 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,869 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari added that more than 1,502,525 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

HJ/4957361