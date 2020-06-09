Iran records 2,095 new COVID-19 infections, 74 deaths

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, the newly-appointed Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 8,425, saying the disease has taken the lives of 74 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 138,457 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,639 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari went on to say that more than 1,128,601 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

According to the latest data on Tuesday, 7,199,611 have been infected with the virus, recording a 100,000 jump from the day before. Some 3,536,721 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the data show.

