Iran records 2,095 new COVID-19 infections, 74 deaths

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,095 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 175,927.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, the newly-appointed Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 8,425, saying the disease has taken the lives of 74 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 138,457 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,639 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari went on to say that more than 1,128,601 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

