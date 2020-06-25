  1. Iran
Jun 25, 2020, 4:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,595 new cases, 134 fatalities in past 24h

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,595 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 215,096.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said the disease has taken the lives of 134 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 10,130.

She also noted that at least 175,103 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,899 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari added that more than 1,530,437 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

