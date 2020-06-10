  1. World
Jun 10, 2020

Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 413K

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people around the world infected by the coronavirus has risen to 7,323,761, of whom 413,731 have lost their lives, and 3,603,893 have recovered.

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 2,045,549 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 742,084 and 485,253 cases respectively.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 289,149, with a total death toll of 289,140.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain surged to 27,136, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 289,046.

India had reported 7,750 deaths as of Wednesday while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 276,146.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 235,561, with a total death toll of 34,043.

Iran also announced that some 175,927 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 138,457 have recovered and a total of 8,425 have lost their lives.

