Tehran Univ. to host Intl. Conference on “Coronavirus Battlefield”

Comparing the effects of the Islamic and Western thought on the performance of governments and nations has been cited as the main aim behind organizing this international conference.

International Conference on “Coronavirus Battlefield” will be held at Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran from 16 to 20 on June 9 with the participation of outstanding and distinguished domestic and foreign thinkers and experts via internet online.

The topics of the Conference include as follows, 1. Crisis of post-corona world, 2. Structure of post-corona world system, 3. The latest situation of epidemiology of coronavirus both in Iran and world, 4. Achievements of healthcare system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying upon aboriginal capacities, 5. Coronavirus and governance of governments and nations based on clarifying social philosophy of the West, 6. Study of performance of US and West in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, 7. Studying behavior of the way of confronting people and rulers in the fight against COVID-19, 8. Comparing the works of Islamic and Western Thoughts on the performance of governments and nations.

