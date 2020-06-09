COVID-19 infects over 100,000 people globally in a day

According to the latest data on Tuesday, 7,199,611 have been infected with the virus, recording a 100,000 jump from the day before.

Some 3,536,721 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the data show.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,026,493, including 113,055 fatalities and 773,480 recoveries.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 710,887 infections.

This was followed by Russia (476,658), Spain (288,797), the UK (287,399), India (266,598), Italy (235,278), Peru (199,696), Germany (186,205), and Iran (173,832).

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,597 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with most fatalities are Brazil (37,312), Italy (33,964), France (29,209), Spain (27,136), Mexico (14,053), Belgium (9,606), Germany (8,783), and Iran (8,351).

MR