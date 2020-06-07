COVID-19 infections close to 7 million worldwide

As of Sunday, June 7, the number of total cases of infection around the world reached 6,976,045 with the death toll amounting to 402,170, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Some 3,411,788 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the data shows.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,988,544 cases, including 112,096 fatalities and 751,894 recoveries.

In terms of infections, Brazil (676,494), Russia (458,689), Spain (288,390), the UK (284,868), India (246,622), Italy (234,801), Peru (191,758), Germany (169,425), and Iran (169,425) come next.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,465 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with most fatalities are Brazil (36,044), Italy (33,846), France (29,142), Spain (27,135), Mexico (13,511), Belgium (9,580), Germany (8,769), and Iran (8,209).

