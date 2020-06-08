2,043 new coronavirus infections confirmed in Iran: spokseman

The total number of infections and deaths has hit 173,832 and 8,351 respectively, said Jahanpour on Monday during his daily briefing.

He added that 136,360 patients with the disease have gained recovery, while 2,619 others are in critical condition.

The spokesman also pointed that 1,107,254 tests have so far been conducted to diagnose cases across the country.

According to the latest data on Monday, 7,091,634 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus disease with the death toll amounting to 406,192 and the number of recoveries reaching 3,461,061.

