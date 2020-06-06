Iran registers 2269 new COVID-19 infections, 75 deaths

The ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour said in his daily briefing that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 169,425 so far.

He said that the pandemic has claimed 75 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 8,209.

132,038 people have recovered from the disease, he said, noting that 1,060,126 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

He also said that 527 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 2,578 people are in critical condition.

