Global COVID-19 death toll nears 400,000

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has passed 398,000 with the number of infections near 6.9 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday, June 6, the number of total cases of infection around the world reached 6,871,728 with the death toll amounting to 398,663.

More than 3.36 million patients have so far recovered from the disease, the data shows.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,965,912, including 111,394 fatalities and 738,729 recoveries.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 646,006 infections.

This was followed by Russia (458,689), Spain (288,058), the UK (283,311), India (237,566), Italy (234,531), Peru (187,400), Germany (185,414), and Iran (169,425).

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,261 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with most fatalities are Brazil (35,047), Italy (33,774), France (29,111), Spain (27,134), Mexico (13,170), Belgium (9,580), Germany (8,763), and Iran (8,209).

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

