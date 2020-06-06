‘Funfair’ goes to Palm Springs film festival

This year’s festival, which will be held in Palm Spring, California on June 16-22, is considered as a gateway for the Academy Awards nomination.

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

The Iranian short has also been accepted into Tabor Film Festival (Croatia), Herat International Women's Film Festival (Afghanistan), Bali International Film Festival (Indonesia), Figari Film Festival (Italy), Corti da Sogni (Italy), SorsiCorti (Italy), Fastnet Film Festival (Ireland) and Krakow Film Festival Market (Poland).

Most of these festivals will be held online and with delays due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, ‘Funfair’ has taken part in six international events, including the 29th Palencia International Films Festival in Spain, the 24th REGARD – Saguenay International Short Film Festival in Canada, the 15th Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Switzerland, and the 15th ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival in France.

‘Funfair’ has been qualified for Oscar 2021 after winning the best short film award at the 32nd edition of the Foyle Film Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The film's other achievements include a Special Mention for Best Screenplay at 'Court en Scène' Film Festival in France, a Special Mention for Best Foreign Film at Winchester Film Festival in the UK, and the 'Good Fylm Best Short Award' at the 18th edition of Cornwall Film Festival in the UK.

