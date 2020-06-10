'Gracefully' to go on screen at Sheffield Doc/Fest

The documentary won Best Director award at the Yamagata Film Festival in Japan last year and has previously been screened at festivals in New Orleans and Utah in US and Australia's Sydney.

Sheffield Doc/Fest has revealed the 115 films screening as part the 2020 event, which will extend throughout the year, both locally and virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheffield Doc/Fest’s 2020 film programme is the result of a long and thoughtful collective process of research, discussion and selection, where we tried to work with newly created film strands, as different colours in the same spectrum: cinema in its formal and narrative plurality.

