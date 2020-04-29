2 Iranian filmmakers receive awards at European Independent Film Fest.

Kaveh Tehrani is the director of 'The Manchador'. It is a film about 'Mina' and 'Saeed' who live a stressful life in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Being a woman in Iran is not particularly easy and Mina sees a future for the family elsewhere. She wants to move abroad, but Saeed then invents a device that places the responsibility for the hijab where it belongs - with the men whose gaze women need protection from.

Kaveh Mazaheri directed 'The Funfair'. The film is about 'Majid', a financially struggling man who comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife Sara.

ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival was held online due to the outbreak of coronavirus from April 23 to 26, 2020.

EUC is dedicated to the discovery and advancement of the very best independent filmmakers from around the world. It showcases films that demonstrate quality, innovation, and creativity in both form and content. These qualities are judged in 14 categories, 7 of which are open to non-European filmmakers (from the Americas, Australia, Africa, and Asia), and compete for 25 awards. Jury members come from around the globe, have a variety of backgrounds, and are all united in their desire to screen films that will truly impress and inspire attendees.

ÉCU has expressly established itself and is often referred to as the Sundance of Europe.

MNA/4912659