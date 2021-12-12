Iranian short film ‘Breach’ finds way to Cineaste FilmFest.

Written by Masoud Hasheminejad and directed by Shahab Hosseinpour, the 19-minute fiction tells the story of a young couple who move to a sinister house and experience strange, supernatural events.

The film casts Sara Tavakoli, Mohammad Ali Mohammadi, Farshid Naseri, Parasto Ghaed Rahmat, Niloufar Rad, Amir Hossein Blouri, Hassan Babaei, Sobhan Sohrab and Roza Danazadeh.

The film was previously accepted into the 2021 edition of Around the World in 20 Shorts in Spain, Portland Horror Film Festival, and Onkyo Film Awards in Estonia.

Organized by Metropolitan University, the Cineaste International Film Festival will be held from December 15 to 21 in Delhi India.

