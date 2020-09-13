  1. Iran
Sep 13, 2020, 6:54 AM

Iranian "Haunt" shines at Assurdo Filmfest in Italy

Iranian "Haunt" shines at Assurdo Filmfest in Italy

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Siamak Kashef-Azar, the short film “Haunt’ “ won an award for the Best Budget Short Film at the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy.

The short film “Haunt’ “directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar, who represented Iran at the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy, won an award for the Best Budget Short Film.

The Assurdo Film Festival is an international monthly cinema festival that the third edition of which was held in Milan, Italy.

Made in 2019, ‘Haunt’ is a 17-min short drama about Reza who is a gambling addict that during a game without knowing it, loses something important. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

This Iranian short film “Haunt’ “has previously appeared in The River's Edge International Film Festival as well as the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival.

RHM/5021493

News Code 163411

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News