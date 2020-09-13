Iranian "Haunt" shines at Assurdo Filmfest in Italy

The short film “Haunt’ “directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar, who represented Iran at the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy, won an award for the Best Budget Short Film.

The Assurdo Film Festival is an international monthly cinema festival that the third edition of which was held in Milan, Italy.

Made in 2019, ‘Haunt’ is a 17-min short drama about Reza who is a gambling addict that during a game without knowing it, loses something important. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

This Iranian short film “Haunt’ “has previously appeared in The River's Edge International Film Festival as well as the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival.

