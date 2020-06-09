‘Isn’t Water’ to go on screen at Athens intl. children’s filmfest.

The two-minute musical drama tells the story of a little girl who sees a photo of rural children grappling with the water crisis. So, she tries to solve their problem and make them happy in her imagination. Next, she goes towards the kitchen and closes the water with her blue pencil. Later, she looks at the same picture and smiles.

The Athens International Children’s Film Festival is an annual celebration of entertaining, thought-provoking, and exciting storytelling.

The festival aims to support and promote intelligent, creative film works for children, teenagers and their families from all corners of the world.

The 3rd edition of ATHICFF takes place 18-22 November 2020 at two beloved venues in Athens, Greece: Megaron, the Athens Concert Hall and Danaos cinemas.

