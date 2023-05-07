  1. Culture
May 7, 2023, 1:00 PM

Irish, German festivals to host Iranian 'Three Sisters'

Irish, German festivals to host Iranian 'Three Sisters'

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The Iranian short documentary 'Three Sisters' is going to take part in two film festivals in Ireland and Germany.

Directed by Iman Behrouzi, the 12-minute documentary is scheduled to participate in the Fastnet Film Festival in Ireland and the Freiburg International Film Festival in Germany.

The 15th edition of the Fastnet Film Festival will be held on May 24-28, and the Freiburg Festival will be held on May 12-21.

A meditative symphony on the city and death. The filmmaker returns to places where he, 18 years earlier, had made a film about suicide. Now, in the crowded streets of Tehran and in the city’s rundown corners with flanked walls, he searches for the reasons that had led three sisters to end their lives together, read the synopsis.

“Their lives summarized in a few sentences; sentences are all in the past tense, there is no future nor present.”

'Three Sisters' has already been screened at festivals in the Czech Republic, Italy, and Serbia.

MNA/5773147

News Code 200399
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News