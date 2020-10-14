Iranian 'Parallel Windows' to vie at Out of Bounds Filmfest

The Iranian short film "Parallel Windows" directed by Reza Zohreh Kerman has managed to take part in the Out of Bounds Film Festival in Italy.

"Parallel Windows" is the story of a disabled man's virtual love from the window of his room to the girl next door.

The festival will be held on Thursday, October 15 in Italy.

"Parallel Windows" has been screened at various international film festivals and has won honorary diplomas at the London X4 Film Festival, and UK Film Festival Selection, the Best Actor award at the Tagore Festival in India, and Best Picture at the Los Angeles Vanguard Film Festival.

