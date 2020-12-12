‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ to vie at Japanese Film Fest

Co-directed by Mostafa Rostampour and Atefeh Rezaiyan, ‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is scheduled to take part at the Japanese Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival.

The third edition of this festival will be held from 23 to 30 December 2020.

‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is about a woman named Tahereh, who is a victim of very young age marriage. She, who has suffered the aftermath of such a tradition, is trying hard to avoid such a destiny for her younger sister.

The short film has already been screened at a number of global events, including the Heritage film festival in the US, the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival in Spain, and the Eastern Europe International Movie Awards in Turkey.

