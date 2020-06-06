150 Iranian trucks enter Turkey after three-month hiatus due to pandemic: IRICA

After reopening the Turkish borders, 15 Iranian trucks entered this country in the first day when Iran and Turkey resumed their trade and business activities amid pandemic.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that these 150 trucks delivered their cargoes to neighboring Turkey through the three borders of Bazargan, Sero and Razi.

According to him, 35 Turkish trucks, carrying goods, entered the land and territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A number of 54 wagons of goods were exported from Iran to neighboring Turkey via Razi Customs in the first day when the two countries resumed their trade activities after three months, he said, adding, “Turkey also sent 26 wagons of goods and commodities to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turkish land borders had been shut down towards Iranian trucks as of Feb. 22 and the trade and business activities between the two countries were resumed after more than three-month hiatus due to the spread of COVID-19, IRICA spokesman added.

