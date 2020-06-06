  1. Economy
Jun 6, 2020, 11:03 AM

150 Iranian trucks enter Turkey after three-month hiatus due to pandemic: IRICA

150 Iranian trucks enter Turkey after three-month hiatus due to pandemic: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] said that a number of 150 Iranian trucks entered neighboring Turkey on Fri. after trade activities between the two countries were halted for about three months due to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic.

After reopening the Turkish borders, 15 Iranian trucks entered this country in the first day when Iran and Turkey resumed their trade and business activities amid pandemic. 

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that these 150 trucks delivered their cargoes to neighboring Turkey through the three borders of Bazargan, Sero and Razi.

According to him, 35 Turkish trucks, carrying goods, entered the land and territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A number of 54 wagons of goods were exported from Iran to neighboring Turkey via Razi Customs in the first day when the two countries resumed their trade activities after three months, he said, adding, “Turkey also sent 26 wagons of goods and commodities to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turkish land borders had been shut down towards Iranian trucks as of Feb. 22 and the trade and business activities between the two countries were resumed after more than three-month hiatus due to the spread of COVID-19, IRICA spokesman added.

MA/4941900

News Code 159454

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News