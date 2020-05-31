Iran’s foreign trade value exceeds $9bn in two months: IRICA

According to the latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA], Islamic Republic of Iran exported and imported $4.3 and $5.41 billion worth of non-oil products respectively in the first two months of the current year.

IRICA put the total volume of goods exchanged in this period at 21 million tons, 14.5 million and about 6.5 million tons of which related to exports and imports respectively.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported its non-oil products to People’s Republic of China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported $1.190 billion worth of non-oil products to China, accounted for more than 27 percent share of Iran’s total non-oil products, IRICA added.

